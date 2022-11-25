ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 25, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 25, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

GAINERS:

  • Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 5.07% at $4.56
  • Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.57% at $3.66
  • TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.93% at $1.85
  • SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.83% at $2.71

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-CANNACannabisMarketsMovers

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.