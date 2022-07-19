What are the best cannabis stocks to invest in right now?

Although we would all love to boast this knowledge, it is impossible to have an answer with 100% certainty. Fortunately for all pot stocks investors out there, there are professionals whose job is to analyze and make an assessment on this. The are working hard to pick the stocks that can bring satisfying returns in the longer run.

How are they doing it? Through diligent analyses of everything: companies’ operations, history, market trends, stock volatility, market projections, and economic trends in general. Senior financial analysts also talk with company management teams and closely follow up on any business updates.

Who Are The Top Analysts In Cannabis?

Some of the leading analysts in the cannabis sphere are Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic, Jefferies' JEF Owen Bennett, and Cowen's COWN Vivien Azer.

Pablo Zuanic, Cantor Fitzgerald

Zuanic is a highly respected equity analyst, among the top ranked in the industry. He honed his analyst acumen over the last two decades in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia, covering various sectors like retail, beer, liquor, tobacco, cannabis, soft drinks, food, snacks, beauty, pharma, OTC drugs and more.

He previously worked for NYC-headquartered American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM. He started his career as a management consultant, which, according to himself, helped him develop a strategic mindset in his approach to equity research.

Zuanic holds a Commercial Engineering degree from the Universidad de Chile and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Currently, he is a managing director at Cantor Fitzgerald, which has more than 30 offices around the world.

According to Benzinga Pro, among Zuanic's Overweight rated cannabis stocks are TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF, Trulieve Cannabis Corporation TCNNF, Village Farms International, Inc. VFF, Curaleaf Hldgs Inc. CURLF and Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF.

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries and let's network and learn together.

Owen Bennett, Jefferies

Bennett is a senior vice president of equity research at Jefferies managing the global tobacco and marijuana sector. With BA in Business Studies from Sheffield and an MA in Globalization of Business from Sheffield Hallam, he started his career at Deloitte in London. This is where he earned his ACA qualification. After that, Bennett switched to work for BDO in New York, and after a few years he moved on to P&G PG in its European headquarters, working as a financial analyst. He is also a CFA charter holder.

According to Benzinga Pro, among Bennett's Buy rated stocks are Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, AYR WELLNESS INC. AYRWF, Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF, Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve and Terrascend.

Vivien Azer, Cowen

Azer is known as the first senior Wall Street analyst to cover the marijuana industry from its early days, which bolstered her presence across widely popular media outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Barron’s, and Forbes. For her analyses of the tobacco and cannabis sectors, she won several recognitions, such as a spot on Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team several times. At the moment, she is a managing director and senior research analyst specializing in the beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors at Cowen. Before joining Cowen in 2015, she worked for Citigroup Inc. C covering consumer staples. She holds a BA from the College of William and Mary and an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business. This year, Azer was chosen as one of the most influential names in cannabis on Forbes’ “The Cannabis 42.0” list. She was also named to MJBiz Daily’s list of “20 Women to Watch in 2019” and selected by Business Insider as a “Rising Star of Marijuana Investing.”

According to Benzinga Pro, among Azers's Buy rated stocks are Curaleaf and Columbia Care Inc CCHWF.

Meet these marijuana analysts and many other cannabis execs, entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors, and more at the September Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Sept. 13-14 in Chicago.