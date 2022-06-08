Psyched: Christie's Launches NFT Collection Supporting Psychedelic Science, Origin's Listing On CSE Gives Retail Investors Access To Private Companies

The world of psychedelics is getting a crossover with another category in the millennial catalog of trendy investments: NFTs.

Legendary art and luxury auction house Christie’s, is launching a new NFT collection meant to support the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), by donating all of its profits to the NGO’s research programs into psychedelics and mental health.

The collection is titled “Cartography of the Mind” and will feature works from Beeple, among other digital artists.

For psychedelics investors not willing to cross the threshold into art collecting, Monday marked a new opportunity with the listing of Origin Therapeutics Holdings on the CSE under the symbol “ORIG.”

This psychedelics investment issuer works as an ETF, but instead of holding shares from public companies, it has positions in private companies. This option allows for non-accredited retail investors to gain exposure to private companies they might otherwise not be able to access.

Meanwhile in Benzinga’s home state of Michigan, a psychedelics decriminalization proposal was held back by activists from the 2022 ballot in order to gather more signatures and make the 2024 ballot with increased support.

Christie’s, the legendary art and luxury auction house, along with Dialectic and Vine Ventures, will auction off NFT works for those interested in digital art and supporting scientific studies. In this case, the research is related to the legalization of psychedelic...Read More…

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is about to provide another option for those interested in the nascent psychedelic industry. Origin Therapeutics Holdings, a psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer will debut on the CSE on June 6 under the symbol "ORIG....Read More…

In the nascent industry of medical psychedelics, drug development is the name of the game. This subset of biotech, poised to become a $100 billion industry according to Canaccord Genuity, bases its success on the regulation and approval of scheduled psychoactive substances for mental health and...Read More...

Psilocybin, the psychedelic said to have the least amount of unwanted side effects, is being used for preclinical and clinical tests for treating an immense variety of health-challenging conditions across every part of the world where it has found a legal reception. In this case, the...Read More…

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. NMLSF, also known as NOVA, a biotech company developing psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, recently received the required controlled substances export approval from the U.S. Drug Enforcement...Read More...

It was an expected step, but a notable one nonetheless. Revive Therapeutics Ltd.RVVTF revealed they have submitted their Data Access Plan to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The maneuver is the final step required, pending FDA approval thereafter, to...Read More...

Cybin Inc. CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics," has submitted an Investigational New Drug (or “IND”) application to the FDA. The aim is to begin the first phase (1/2a) of what would be the first human...Read More…

Silo Wellness SILFF, a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities, has presented a nonbinding letter of intent to fully acquire Dyscovry Science Ltd. The Toronto-based biotech Dyscovry is involved in the biosynthetic...Read More...

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Three Psychedelic Biotech Companies To Participate This Week

The 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering where over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss current...Read More…

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. NIRV is a Canadian-based life sciences company that develops novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management. Nirvana has recently joined forces with Integrative...Read More...

Kratom, the natural supplement made from a tropical tree scientifically known as Mitragyna Speciosa and a relative of the coffee plant, has acquired a more-than-ever legal status: its production, distribution and sale will now be regulated through the Senate Bill signed and turned into law by...Read More…

Michigan is one of the most advanced US states in terms of psychedelics decriminalization, yet activists organizing a signature campaign for a proposal announced that they are withdrawing the initiative from this year’s election. They said they'd aim instead ...Read More...

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF CMND CWY resulted in the filing of a provisional patent application related to treating cocaine addiction. The patent application refers to the proprietary combination of SciSparc's CannAmide with...Read More...

Ehave, Inc. EHVVF is a leading healthcare services and technology company focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. They do so by leveraging clinical data in order to achieve the best...Read More...

India's Office of the Controller-General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks granted approval for a new compound created by the biotech company Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF. Clearmind, whose work focuses on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to...Read More...

The Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board held its second-to-last meeting with Oregon Health Authority officials and attorneys from the Department of Justice (DOJ), prior to sending final recommendations to state regulators. The meeting was apparently contentious, and for the first time, it began...Read More…

Ceruvia Lifesciences, a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has produced the world's first LSD that meets stringent "Current Good Manufacturing Practices" (CGMP) standards required by the FDA for new drug approvals and is offering to supply it at no cost to...Read More...