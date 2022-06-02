New Bill For Kratom Regulation In Colorado, An Alternative To Treating Opioid Addiction

Kratom, the natural supplement made from a tropical tree scientifically known as Mitragyna Speciosa and a relative of the coffee plant, has acquired a more-than-ever legal status: its production, distribution and sale will now be regulated through the Senate Bill signed and turned into law by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The initiative, modeled after the Kratom Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) legislation passed in several other states, will help people with opioid addiction or pain-killer dependence to overcome their condition. It is also said to increase energy and can be consumed in capsules or beverages.

This legislation is viewed as a step forward in view of the fact only several months ago the FDA was hesitant regarding kratom’s safety.

The bill will become effective in July of 2023. As part of its requirements, “each kratom processor must register with the department of revenue and disclose certain information regarding each of the kratom processor's kratom products.”

The new measure establishes that kratom consumers must be 21 years old and prohibits retailers from selling or distributing kratom products to the younger population. It also authorizes the department of revenue to investigate adverse effect reports to determine whether a kratom processor has violated any of the standards specified in the bill. It also stipulates that registered kratom processors must have their names and addresses published on the department’s website, allowing it to share them with state and local agencies enforcing laws related to kratom.

