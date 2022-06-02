New Psychedelic Investment Opportunity: Look For "ORIG" (Origin Therapeutics) On The CSE Starting June 6

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is about to provide another option for those interested in the nascent psychedelic industry. Origin Therapeutics Holdings, a psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer will debut on the CSE on June 6 under the symbol "ORIG."

"We created Origin Therapeutics to give retail investors access to a diversified portfolio of high-growth potential, vetted companies that we believe are leading in the sector, many of which are not yet publicly traded, and therefore would otherwise not be accessible to retail investors," said the company's CEO Alexander Somjen.

Regarding how they evaluate companies in order to make investment decisions, Somjen said they consider the caliber of their founders as well as the management team, market opportunity and business model.

"We are continuously doing analysis on the industry and evaluating new companies in the sector and will continue to assess opportunities while driving the success of our current portfolio," Somjen said.

Origin Therapeutics' portfolio at the time of this writing includes companies dedicated to diverse fields such as wellness retreats, drug discovery, medical clinics and media & entertainment. Their names are Dimensions Health Centres Inc., Xpira Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ocean Bio Ltd., Tripsitter Clinic Corp., and MicroDose Psychedelic Insights.

Stock Options

Lastly, and in connection with its listing on the CSE, Origin Therapeutics also announced that 3,000,000 incentive stock options were granted to certain directors, officers and consultants of the company in accordance with its incentive stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.25 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the plan.

The options and any shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day ending on October 7, 2022. Certain options are subject to escrow conditions, as described in the Prospectus.

Photo Courtesy of Geralt on Pixabay.