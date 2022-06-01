Ehave Partners With Halugen Life Sciences To Create A Ketamine Precision Medicine Platform For Clinical Research

Ehave, Inc. EHVVF is a leading healthcare services and technology company focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. They do so by leveraging clinical data in order to achieve the best results possible.

Entheon Biomedical Corp. ENTBF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HaluGen Life Sciences Inc., a company that has developed a DNA testing and personalized psychedelic pre-screening platform that provides genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform the psychedelic experience, improving patient care while reducing side effects and risk. Therefore, HaluGen's genetic-based platform helps evaluate an individual's overall sensitivity and risk profile when using hallucinogenic drugs with test results within days.

Both companies have combined their efforts and the result is a new expanded psychedelics genetic testing panel for Ehave's subsidiary psychedelics company, KetaDASH. The device will analyze a series of relevant DNA biomarkers and use pre-screening mental health surveys to understand a given individual's risk and potential of adverse reactions with the use of ketamine.

The new device will provide results that will be, then, absolutely personal.

On the other hand, genetics can play a key role in determining how an individual may respond to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Specifically, the gene mutation CYP2B6 can influence the metabolism of ketamine for the 10-20% of people that carry a specific variant. Similarly, the HTR2A gene mutation, present in nearly 20% of the population, can impact how a person responds to serotonin, which is the primary mechanism of action for serotonergic psychedelics such as psilocybin, LSD and DMT.

It is expected that precision medicine will provide KetaDASH with the ability to tailor the treatment based on an individual or sub-groups variability in genes and lifestyle choice.

As Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan put it, "The benefit of the psychedelic profile is that it will enable the individuals and healthcare professionals at KetaDASH to personalize psychedelic therapy by providing an individual's metabolic status for ketamine with their CYP2B6 genotype."

This is a point of view shared by Entheon CEO Timothy Ko. "We believe that personalization will become an increasingly important feature of the psychedelic therapeutics landscape."

Photo Courtesy of Pixabay