QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
21.7K/42.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
111.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:37PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Nova Mentis Life Science Corp is a Canadian-based company focused on building and supporting a diversified portfolio of health and wellness businesses. Through its subsidiary, the company is focused on exploring the anti-inflammatory effects of psilocybin in underexplored metabolic indications such as obesity and diabetes and providing a Health Canada Standard Licensed facility focused on the cultivation of AAAA premium, small batch, terpene rich dominant cultivars cured to perfection.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nova Mentis Life Science Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Mentis Life Science (NMLSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Mentis Life Science (OTCQB: NMLSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Mentis Life Science's (NMLSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Mentis Life Science.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Mentis Life Science (NMLSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Mentis Life Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Mentis Life Science (NMLSF)?

A

The stock price for Nova Mentis Life Science (OTCQB: NMLSF) is $0.04995 last updated Today at 5:16:48 PM.

Q

Does Nova Mentis Life Science (NMLSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Mentis Life Science.

Q

When is Nova Mentis Life Science (OTCQB:NMLSF) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Mentis Life Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Mentis Life Science (NMLSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Mentis Life Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Mentis Life Science (NMLSF) operate in?

A

Nova Mentis Life Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.