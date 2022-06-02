SciSparc & Clearmind Medicine Team Up On Patent For Psychedelic Combination To Treat Cocaine Addiction

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF CMND CWY resulted in the filing of a provisional patent application related to treating cocaine addiction.

The patent application refers to the proprietary combination of SciSparc's CannAmide with Clearmind's MEAI, for treating cocaine addiction.

In the United States cocaine addiction peaked in the 1990s, and the current estimates by the National Institute on Drug Abuse claim at least 1.3 million Americans are addicted to cocaine. Annually, these users go to the hospital more than 350,000 times and account for 54% of drug-related incarcerations in federal jails and prisons, according to recent statistics from the U. S. Department of Justice. In addition, cocaine is either suspected or confirmed as the cause for nearly 16,000 overdose deaths each year in the United States. Furthermore, it is at least a contributing factor in many more deaths, usually from violence, associated medical conditions or other health impacts of the user’s lifestyle.

"The continuous successes of our relatively new collaboration with Clearmind strengthen our belief that combining our CannAmide with Clearmind's novel psychedelic molecule, MEAI, holds great potential for treating various addictions and dependency conditions,” stated Oz Adler, SciSparc's CEO. “Cocaine abuse in the United States is a serious and growing issue that affects all ages. Despitethe highly addictive nature of cocaine, a dedicated treatment for this addiction does not currently exist,which makes the potential for our treatment even more exciting. In light of the encouraging results generated from this collaboration and following our first patent application for binge behavior announced in May, we intend to continue to strengthen and expand our collaboration with Clearmind."

