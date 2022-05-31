ñol

Zero Cost, FDA CGMP Approved LSD For Qualified Researchers, Provided By Ceruvia Lifesciences

by Lara Goldstein, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 4:07 PM | 1 min read

Ceruvia Lifesciences, a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has produced the world's first LSD that meets stringent "Current Good Manufacturing Practices" (CGMP) standards required by the FDA for new drug approvals and is offering to supply it at no cost to qualified researchers. 

Ensuring the availability of a supply of CGMP LSD will be a key factor in advancing research into LSD's safety and efficacy for the treatment of a range of neurological, mental health and neurodevelopmental disorders, including cluster headaches, migraines, alcohol use disorder, opioid use disorder, anxiety and attention deficit disorder, according to a company press release. 

Along with providing a free supply for researchers studying LSD’s potential benefits on these mental health conditions, the company will produce its CGMP LSD for the first US-based trials with human subjects in many years at two of the country’s leading psychedelic research centers: NYU Langone’s Center for Psychedelic Medicine and Johns Hopkins’ Center for Psychedelics and Consciousness Research.
As Stephen Ross, MD, associate director of NYU Langone's Center for Psychedelic Medicine put it, "We are very excited about our research examining the potential benefits of LSD in managing cancer-related pain. This work builds on earlier studies from decades ago when LSD was originally thought to be a compound with enormous potential."
The fact is, it’s taken forty years for LSD trials to re-gain approval from the FDA, which makes this announcement a promising one as it marks the path to developing and enabling LSD-based therapies to address patients with diverse health disorders.
Photo Courtesy of Jarmoluk on Pixabay

