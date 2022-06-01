Patent For Psychedelic-Based Alcohol Substitute Approved In India, Produced By Clearmind Medicine

India's Office of the Controller-General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks granted approval for a new compound created by the biotech company Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF.

Clearmind, whose work focuses on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems, has recently created an MEAI-based alcohol substitute that is currently traveling the world, crossing borders and searching for legal approval in order to battle the alcohol abuse disorder (AAD). It has already been granted patents for its application in Europe and has pending applications in the United States and China for this patent family.

According to its CEO Dr. Adi Zuloff- Shani, Clearmind is the sole owner of a family of patents for a synthetic substance as a replacement for alcohol. The company's intentions include developing both approved treatments as well as food supplements as complements for treating AAD.

The Israeli- Canadian company holds several patents on the non-hallucinogenic compound MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane, a novel psychoactive substance). The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain attentive regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

