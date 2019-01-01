QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
47.1K/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
950.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
Shares
100.6M
Outstanding
Ehave Inc is a healthcare company engaged in developing a health data platform that integrates with proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications. The company's product focus is based on two tiers of activities; MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, its clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software that is engaging for the patient; and adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling. The MegaTeam and NinjaReflex applications involve the imbedding of cognitive assessment and rehabilitation tasks within an engaging video game environment. It discontinued all its business.

Ehave Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ehave (EHVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ehave (OTCPK: EHVVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ehave's (EHVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ehave.

Q

What is the target price for Ehave (EHVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ehave

Q

Current Stock Price for Ehave (EHVVF)?

A

The stock price for Ehave (OTCPK: EHVVF) is $0.00945 last updated Today at 8:26:28 PM.

Q

Does Ehave (EHVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ehave.

Q

When is Ehave (OTCPK:EHVVF) reporting earnings?

A

Ehave does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ehave (EHVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ehave.

Q

What sector and industry does Ehave (EHVVF) operate in?

A

Ehave is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.