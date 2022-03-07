Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From March 7, 2022
GAINERS:
- GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed up 1.49% at $15.71
LOSERS:
- Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed down 13.63% at $0.20
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed down 10.69% at $1.17
- Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed down 9.79% at $0.81
- Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed down 6.06% at $0.31
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares closed down 4.31% at $20.65
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed down 4.26% at $0.92
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares closed down 3.85% at $1.00
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down 2.99% at $0.17
- ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed down 2.93% at $4.97
- Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed down 2.42% at $1.61
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed down 2.17% at $12.16
- Wellbeing Digital (OTC:KONEF) shares closed down 0.56% at $0.52
