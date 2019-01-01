QQQ
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc, formerly KetamineOne Capital Ltd is a next-generation wellness company focused on ketamine-assisted therapy and psychedelic medicines. It is operating healthcare clinics across North America, helping clients access plant medicines, psychedelics, and mental health care that have the potential for healing them of their physical or emotional pain.

Wellbeing Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wellbeing Digital (KONEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wellbeing Digital (OTCQB: KONEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wellbeing Digital's (KONEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wellbeing Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Wellbeing Digital (KONEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wellbeing Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Wellbeing Digital (KONEF)?

A

The stock price for Wellbeing Digital (OTCQB: KONEF) is $0.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:25:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wellbeing Digital (KONEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wellbeing Digital.

Q

When is Wellbeing Digital (OTCQB:KONEF) reporting earnings?

A

Wellbeing Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wellbeing Digital (KONEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wellbeing Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Wellbeing Digital (KONEF) operate in?

A

Wellbeing Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.