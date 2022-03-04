Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From March 4, 2022
GAINERS:
- Wellbeing Digital (OTC:KONEF) shares closed up 258.43% at $0.52
- Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed up 5.43% at $0.33
- Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed up 2.73% at $0.23
LOSERS:
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed down 10.64% at $0.97
- ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed down 7.91% at $5.12
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed down 7.09% at $1.31
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares closed down 7.02% at $21.58
- GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed down 6.86% at $15.48
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed down 6.61% at $12.43
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares closed down 6.31% at $1.04
- Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed down 2.74% at $0.89
- Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed down 1.20% at $1.65
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down 0.05% at $0.18
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.