Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From March 1, 2022

Cannabis Stocks Chart: Renewed Legalization Hopes Widen The Valuation Gap

The graph shows the Enterprise Value to Next Twelve Months (NTM) EBITDA ratios for two groups of cannabis companies: those with market caps greater than $750M (green line) and those with market caps less than $300M (orange line). In addition, the valuation multiple difference, which we refer to as the valuation gap, is shown by the black line. read more