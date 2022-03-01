Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From March 1, 2022
GAINERS:
- Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed up 4.25% at $0.94
- Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed up 1.43% at $0.23
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed up 1.25% at $14.62
- ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed up 1.05% at $5.80
LOSERS:
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares closed down 6.92% at $23.68
- Wellbeing Digital (OTC:KONEF) shares closed down 6.38% at $0.44
- Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed down 6.08% at $1.66
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares closed down 4.92% at $1.16
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down 4.71% at $0.19
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed down 2.83% at $1.03
- Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed down 0.81% at $0.31
- GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed down 0.73% at $16.38
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed down 0.64% at $1.56
