Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From February 14, 2022
GAINERS:
- Wellbeing Digital (OTC:KONEF) shares closed up 145.45% at $0.54
- Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed up 4.20% at $0.23
- ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed up 1.26% at $5.61
LOSERS:
- Mindset Pharma (OTC:MSSTF) shares closed down 6.39% at $0.51
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed down 4.62% at $1.65
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed down 4.35% at $1.10
- GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed down 4.24% at $17.62
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed down 3.60% at $14.46
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares closed down 3.20% at $1.21
- Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed down 1.85% at $1.85
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down 1.35% at $0.22
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares closed down 0.84% at $28.37
- Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed down 0.00% at $1.06
- Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed down 0.80% at $0.32
