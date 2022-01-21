QQQ
-10.03
371.75
-2.77%
BTC/USD
-3660.91
37020.00
-9%
DIA
-4.78
352.11
-1.38%
SPY
-8.46
455.21
-1.89%
TLT
+ 1.69
140.25
+ 1.19%
GLD
-0.62
172.27
-0.36%

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 21, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 21, 2022 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 21, 2022

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Movers

Related Articles

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 20, 2022

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 20, 2022

GAINERS: Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed up 14.55% at $0.21 read more
Revive Therapeutics, GH Research Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Revive Therapeutics, GH Research Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS: Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed up 14.94% at $0.25 read more
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 18, 2022

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 18, 2022

GAINERS: Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed up 1.90% at $1.07 read more
Cannabis Movers And Shakers: Khiron, Allied, CGOC, Valens, iAnthus, Sanity Group, ALTWELL CBD

Cannabis Movers And Shakers: Khiron, Allied, CGOC, Valens, iAnthus, Sanity Group, ALTWELL CBD

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. read more