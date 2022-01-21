Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 21, 2022
GAINERS:
- GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed up 1.18% at $17.19
LOSERS:
- Mindset Pharma (OTC:MSSTF) shares closed down -13.61% at $0.50
- Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed down -10.20% at $1.76
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed down -8.82% at $1.86
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares closed down -8.44% at $0.93
- Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed down -6.85% at $0.19
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed down -5.60% at $1.18
- ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed down -5.23% at $5.26
- Awakn Life Sciences (OTC:AWKNF) shares closed down -4.04% at $1.86
- Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed down -3.82% at $0.33
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed down -3.25% at $15.77
- Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed down -2.86% at $1.02
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares closed down -1.75% at $27.49
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down -0.40% at $0.25
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
