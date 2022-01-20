Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 20, 2022
GAINERS:
- Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed up 14.55% at $0.21
- GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed up 3.35% at $16.99
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed up 2.00% at $2.04
LOSERS:
- Mindset Pharma (OTC:MSSTF) shares closed down -4.33% at $0.57
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed down -3.85% at $1.25
- Awakn Life Sciences (OTC:AWKNF) shares closed down -2.88% at $1.94
- Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed down -2.83% at $1.03
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed down -2.40% at $16.30
- Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed down -2.30% at $0.34
- ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed down -0.54% at $5.55
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares closed down -0.04% at $27.98
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down -0.04% at $0.25
- Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed down 0.00% at $1.96
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares closed down 0.99% at $1.02
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.