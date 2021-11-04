QQQ
+ 4.75
388.43
+ 1.21%
BTC/USD
-1994.75
60901.73
-3.17%
DIA
-0.93
362.49
-0.26%
SPY
+ 1.46
463.26
+ 0.31%
TLT
+ 1.51
144.06
+ 1.04%
GLD
+ 1.77
164.01
+ 1.06%

Analyst Lowers Price Targets On These Leading Stocks; $TLRY Enters Spirits Market – Cannabis Daily, November 4, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 4, 2021 1:30 pm
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Cantor Fitzgerald releases notes on several major cannabis companies:

  • Green Thumb Industries(OTCQX:GTBIF)

    Cresco Labs(OTCQX:CRLBF)

    Columbia Care(OTCQX:CCHWF)

    Ayr Wellness(OTCQX:AYRWF)

    Canopy Growth(NASDAQ:CGC)

  • Other public companies talked about in the podcast:

    Australis Capital (OTCQB:AUSAF)

    Red White & Bloom Brands(OTCQX:RWBYF)

    MariMed(OTCQX:MRMD)

    Tilray(NASDAQ:TLRY)

    Lifeist Wellness(OTCQB:NXTTF)

    Pharmagreen Biotech(OTCPK:PHBI)

    Q3 Earnings:

    Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)

    Innovative Industrial(NYSE:IIPR)

    22nd Century Group(NASDAQ:XXII)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

