Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 18, 2021
GAINERS:
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 11.45% at $0.73
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 9.23% at $1.06
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 6.56% at $0.92
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 5.85% at $0.28
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 4.53% at $9.70
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 3.53% at $0.88
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed up 2.57% at $10.39
LOSERS:
- cbdMd. Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 9.39% at $2.87
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 7.39% at $0.32
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 7.63% at $0.05
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 6.69% at $0.25
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 6.23% at $0.26
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 5.61% at $0.26
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 4.95% at $9.99
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 4.28% at $2.91
