This Congressman Likes To Trade Tech, But Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks Instead

Michael McCaul is a member of the Republican Party and has served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 10th congressional district since 2005. Rep. McCaul’s trades are typically registered under his spouse and children, who have filed more than 160 trades in September.

McCaul’s trading has been rather frequent over the past three years, with the U.S. representative filing more than 6,000 trades in the past three years.

McCaul formed the High Tech Caucus to find ways to keep America’s technology sector strong and provide its domestic industry with the support it needs to remain on the cutting edge. McCaul has a knack for trading technology stocks, recently purchasing shares of EPAM Systems Inc. EPAM, Intuit INTU, and Adobe ADBE, according to Capitol Trades.

Also Read: An Energy Caucus Lawmaker Is Buying Up Energy Stocks With Big Yields: Here Are Three You Should Know About

Philip Morris Intl PM is offering a dividend yield of 5.98% or $5.08 per share annually, conducting quarterly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for 13 consecutive years.

Philip Morris portfolio of international and local brands is led by Marlboro, the world’s best-selling international cigarette, which accounted for about 37% of the firm's total 2020 cigarette shipment volume.

McCaul made two trades on Sep. 21 registered under his spouse and children for between $100,000 to $250,000 and between $15,000 to $50,000, respectively.

Shell SHEL is offering a dividend yield of 3.86% or $2 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a track record of increasing its dividends once in the last year.

In the second quarter, Shell announced $6 billion in share buybacks which are expected to be completed by its third quarter 2022 earnings release.

In McCaul’s filings it was registered that his spouse and children purchased at least $600,000 in shares of Shell in September.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI is offering a dividend yield of 1.68% or $3.11 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index, which represents approximately all of the investable U.S. stock market and includes all market capitalization classes of stocks regularly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

In September, McCaul’s filings revealed that a minimum of $5.4 million worth of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF shares were purchased in a Benzinga calculation, filed under his spouse and children, as reported by Capitol Trades.

The ETF’s top three holdings include Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, accounting for 5.86%, 4,82%, and 2.72% of its roughly 4,066-stock portfolio.

Photo via Shutterstock.