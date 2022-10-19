An Energy Caucus Lawmaker Is Buying Up Energy Stocks With Big Yields: Here Are Three You Should Know About

Kevin Hern is a member of the Republican party and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. Rep. Hern sits on the House Committee of Ways and Means and also holds a number of caucus memberships such as the House Energy Action Team.

In September, Hern made 15 trades between $1,000 to $15,000 in value, and amongst those names, energy has been the most popular. Hern has also bought shares of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, Emerson Electric Co. EMR and NextEra Energy Inc. NEE, per Capitol Trades.

The following three are high-yielding energy stocks outperforming the markets that Hern trades.

Also Read: Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks

Devon Energy Corp DVN is offering a dividend yield of 8.95% or $6.20 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends for four consecutive years.

Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America. Devon’s oil and natural gas liquids made up 74% of production, with natural gas accounting for the remainder.

On Sept. 30, Hern purchased between $16,000 to $50,000 worth of shares in Devon Energy for a price of $60.13 per share, disclosed in a joint filing.

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD is offering a dividend yield of 8.41% or $20.35 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a solid track record of increasing its dividends for four consecutive years.

Pioneer Natural Resources reserves were 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 612 mboe per day, at the end of 2021. Its oil and natural gas liquids represented 68% of production.

Hern purchased between $16,000 to $50,000 worth of shares in Pioneer Natural Resources for a cost basis of $239.5 per share. This purchase was filed as a joint disclosure and was made on Sept. 16.

​​Williams Companies Inc. WMB is offering a dividend yield of 5.63% or $1.70 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for six consecutive years.

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing and storage assets.

On Sept. 26, Hern purchased between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Williams Companies for a price of $28.42 per share, disclosed in a joint filing.

The above trades are sourced by Capitol Trades.

Photo: Shutterstock