A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading

Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades.

The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings Co. NWN, shares of which he recently purchased.

Besides these two firms, Blumenauer has purchased $1,000 to $15,000 worth of shares in Alaska Air Group ALK, Centene Corporation CNC, and Emerson Electric EMR, as of September 2022.

On Sept. 23, Blumenauer sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, ahead of its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 14. The congressman has also purschased these two dividend stocks.

Newmont Corporation NEM is offering a dividend yield of 5.19% or $2.20 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for two consecutive years. Newmont is primarily a gold producer, but is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc, with operations and assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana.

Blumenauer's spouse purchased between $1,000 to $15,000 shares of Newmont with a cost basis of $42.19 per share on Sept. 28.

Amgen Inc. AMGN is offering a dividend yield of 3.32% or $7.76 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a superb track record of increasing its dividends for 10 consecutive years. Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products.

The purchase of $1,000 to $15,000 in Amgen stock was made by Blumenauer’s spouse on Sept. 26, for a cost basis of $226.87 per share.

