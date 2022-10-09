US Buys $290M Anti-Radiation Drugs After Putin Ups Nuclear Threats

President Joe Biden has warned that the country may face nuclear Armageddon for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. He acknowledged that the more Russia troops struggle in Ukraine, the greater the danger of nuclear war.

Biden has said that Putin was "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons."

Given these recent developments, the Biden administration has bought $290 million of anti-radiation drugs this week to prepare the country for threats to national security.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has purchased the drug Nplate from Amgen Inc. AMGN. The HHS has confirmed that the drug purchase was part of its "ongoing efforts to be better prepared for nuclear emergencies."

According to HHS, radiation sickness occurs when a person's entire body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation, reaching internal organs quickly.

NATO has reportedly warned its members that Russian President Vladimir Putin may test a massive nuclear torpedo called Poseidon, reports the Times of London.

Another report suggests that Poseidon can carry a 2-megaton warhead — more than 150 times the power of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

Last month, Putin accused the West of "nuclear blackmail." He warned the West that "it's not a bluff" and that Russia would use all means to protect its territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Putin would not survive a nuclear attack if the latter decided to use such weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Photo: Created with an image from jlhervàs on Flickr.