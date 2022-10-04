2 Dividend Stocks A Prolific Trader, Lawmaker Not Named Nancy Pelosi Just Bought

In the past 30 days, U.S Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) made 17 trades at a volume of 277,000 shares, becoming the biggest trader in Congress.

Harshbarger was an active seller of the U.S. Treasury notes in August and September, as filings show she made three sell trades in the value range of $15,000 to $50,000 on Aug. 24 and Sept. 15.

The congresswoman made nearly 50 trades involving several stocks, all falling in the $1,000 to $15,000 value range year-to-date. Harshbarger’s most traded stocks included NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK, Adobe Inc ADBE, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Electronic Arts Inc EA and Coca-Cola Co. KO.

Go To: These Members Of Congress Want To Block Amazon's Acquisition Of iRobot: Here's Why

Harshbarger also opened positions in these two stocks.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC is offering a dividend yield of 3.90% or $6 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends for two consecutive years.

PNC Financial Services is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the U.S.

On Aug. 23, 2022, Harshbarger purchased PNC shares at a range between $1,000 to $15,000 in value, at a market price of $166.49 per share.

In the third quarter of 2022, PNC saw 40,000 shares bought by politicians with none sold, and 15 politicians are currently trading the stock, per Capitol Trades.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT is offering a dividend yield of 2.81% or $11.20 per share annually, using monthly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for 19 consecutive years.

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since the F-35 program was awarded in 2001.

On Aug. 29, 2022, Harshbarger opened an undisclosed position in Lockheed Martin worth $1,000 to $15,000 in value at a share price of $429.68.

On the same date, Harshbarger's spouse opened a position in Lockheed Martin worth $1,000 to $15,000 in value, with joint ownership also being opened for the same value, at a market price of $429.68 per share.

Photo: Gage Skidmore From Flickr