Hot Stocks: 11 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool on any workstation.

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM: Josh Brown of Ritholtz Management opened a position on Zoom.

Starbucks Corporation SBUX: Stephanie Link bought shares of Starbucks following the interim return of ex-CEO Howard Shultz.



Call of the day:

Nike Inc NKE

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM

Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR



Unusual activity:

US Global Jets ETF JETS

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE



Final trades:

Union Pacific Corporation UNP

Snap Inc SNAP

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM

Photo: Vector Tradition via Shutterstock