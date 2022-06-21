ñol

Hot Stocks: 11 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 21, 2022 2:55 PM | 1 min read
Hot Stocks: 11 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool on any workstation.

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZMJosh Brown of Ritholtz Management opened a position on Zoom.

Starbucks Corporation SBUXStephanie Link bought shares of Starbucks following the interim return of ex-CEO Howard Shultz.
 

Call of the day:
Nike Inc NKE
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM
Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR
 

Unusual activity:
US Global Jets ETF JETS
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG
Cenovus Energy Inc CVE
 

Final trades:
Union Pacific Corporation UNP
Snap Inc SNAP
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM

