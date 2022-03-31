12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares rose 19.0% to $4.88 during Thursday's regular session. CPS Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1386.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock increased by 13.88% to $3.69. As of 13:31 EST, AmpliTech Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 1754.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock moved upwards by 10.81% to $2.05. The current volume of 182.2K shares is 358.9% of GSE Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock moved upwards by 9.26% to $18.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares increased by 8.9% to $14.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 712.2K, which is 67.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $950.0 million.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) stock rose 7.62% to $18.7. Trading volume for Flex's stock is 13.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 314.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
Losers
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock declined by 20.1% to $0.72 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Minim's stock is 509.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 485.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock declined by 16.79% to $5.92. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 66.7% of VNET Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $879.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock declined by 15.19% to $1.9. Trading volume for Auddia's stock is 352.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 203.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) stock decreased by 11.58% to $16.5. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 446.6% of Expensify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock decreased by 10.92% to $56.14. As of 13:31 EST, Alpha & Omega's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 184.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares fell 9.86% to $17.98. Trading volume for Freshworks's stock is 985.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 42.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
