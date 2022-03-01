12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock rose 18.4% to $126.84 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 160.8K, which is 155.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares increased by 16.3% to $124.74. Trading volume for NV5 Global's stock is 59.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 41.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares increased by 16.17% to $12.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 114.5K shares, making up 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $933.3 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 14.88% to $1.53. Trading volume for American Rebel Holdings's stock is 14.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1021.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares rose 14.61% to $0.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 523.8K, which is 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $2.45. As of 12:30 EST, Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 371.1K, which is 135.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
Losers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares decreased by 17.2% to $4.44 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 233.3K, which is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock fell 11.84% to $33.75. Hyster-Yale Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 120.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $567.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock decreased by 11.25% to $39.15. Montrose Environmental Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 163.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) stock fell 11.19% to $23.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 617.6K shares, making up 152.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares decreased by 10.35% to $2.6. As of 12:30 EST, Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 664.8K, which is 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock decreased by 9.75% to $27.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 107.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
