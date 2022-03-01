 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock rose 18.4% to $126.84 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 160.8K, which is 155.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares increased by 16.3% to $124.74. Trading volume for NV5 Global's stock is 59.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 41.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares increased by 16.17% to $12.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 114.5K shares, making up 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $933.3 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 14.88% to $1.53. Trading volume for American Rebel Holdings's stock is 14.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1021.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares rose 14.61% to $0.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 523.8K, which is 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $2.45. As of 12:30 EST, Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 371.1K, which is 135.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.

 

Losers

  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares decreased by 17.2% to $4.44 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 233.3K, which is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock fell 11.84% to $33.75. Hyster-Yale Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 120.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $567.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock decreased by 11.25% to $39.15. Montrose Environmental Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 163.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) stock fell 11.19% to $23.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 617.6K shares, making up 152.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares decreased by 10.35% to $2.6. As of 12:30 EST, Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 664.8K, which is 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock decreased by 9.75% to $27.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 107.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BWEN + AREB)

Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Outlook For Broadwind Energy
Gun Safe Company Raises Capital And Looks To Keep American Pride Ringing
Broadwind Bags $13M In New Tower Orders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com