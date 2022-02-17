 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares moved upwards by 19.6% to $44.14 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 219.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $119.2. The current volume of 491.6K shares is 193.3% of Visteon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares rose 12.78% to $0.69. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares rose 9.75% to $83.23. Trading volume for Fiverr International's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock rose 7.81% to $2.62. Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 614.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $101.92. DoorDash's stock is trading at a volume of 26.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 633.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) stock declined by 11.8% to $49.06 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 193.2% of LKQ's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) shares fell 10.12% to $20.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 417.9K shares, making up 103.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares fell 9.83% to $85.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 109.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 9.57% to $1.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.0 million shares, making up 6341.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares decreased by 9.53% to $4.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.2K shares, making up 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  Elite Education Group Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares fell 9.16% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

