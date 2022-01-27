12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock moved upwards by 12.0% to $7.2 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 57.9K shares is 85.0% of LMP Automotive Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock rose 10.87% to $22.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 369.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock increased by 9.85% to $14.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 618.8K, which is 229.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares rose 9.45% to $12.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares rose 8.44% to $18.3. Trading volume for Ozon Holdings's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 197.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock increased by 7.01% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
Losers
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares declined by 27.3% to $15.33 during Thursday's regular session. 1-800-Flowers.com's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 976.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $997.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares declined by 14.94% to $4.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 217.4K, which is 94.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
- Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares decreased by 14.93% to $19.1. The current volume of 137.2K shares is 192.1% of Unifi's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $353.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock decreased by 14.87% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares fell 14.58% to $2.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 54.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock decreased by 11.02% to $29.73. Trading volume for Lucid Gr's stock is 41.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers