12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ:HOVNP) shares increased by 37.24% to $23.73 during Thursday's regular session. Hovnanian Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 69.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1283.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares rose 17.09% to $125.94. Hovnanian Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 189.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 256.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $787.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $1.42. Trading volume for China Online Education Gr's stock is 319.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares rose 9.67% to $9.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock increased by 9.17% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $241.5 million.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares increased by 9.15% to $629.76. Trading volume for RH's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 337.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers

  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock declined by 24.83% to $11.77 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 590.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 8.46% to $1.25. Trading volume for Remark Hldgs's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 24.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.9 million.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock decreased by 8.22% to $42.14. As of 12:30 EST, Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million, which is 63.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 7.72% to $1.66. The current volume of 170.3K shares is 17.93% of Jiuzi Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares declined by 7.54% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares declined by 7.15% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

