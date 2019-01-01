QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company specializes in single-family housing and multi-unit building construction in Texas, Arizona, California, Virginia, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Hovnanian Enterprises builds homes and communities that target first-time, move-up, and luxury homebuyers. Historically, home sales around Texas, especially Houston, Arizona, and California have been the leading sources of revenue. The company also focuses on land purchasing and development to support future construction efforts as well as mortgage services for its homebuyers.

Hovnanian Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hovnanian Enterprises (HOVNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ: HOVNP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hovnanian Enterprises's (HOVNP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hovnanian Enterprises (HOVNP) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Hovnanian Enterprises (HOVNP)?

A

The stock price for Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ: HOVNP) is $21.1748 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hovnanian Enterprises (HOVNP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2007 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2007.

Q

When is Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ:HOVNP) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Hovnanian Enterprises (HOVNP) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Hovnanian Enterprises (HOVNP) operate in?

A

Hovnanian Enterprises is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.