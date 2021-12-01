 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock rose 23.93% to $222.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Ambarella's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 403.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) stock moved upwards by 12.7% to $26.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 299.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares increased by 12.44% to $1.43. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 50.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 11.68% to $57.04. Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares moved upwards by 11.19% to $6.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock increased by 9.75% to $15.07. As of 12:30 EST, Indie Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 267.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock fell 10.27% to $100.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sprout Social's stock is 287.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock declined by 9.84% to $19.43. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 155.68% of 8x8's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock declined by 8.01% to $6.78. As of 12:30 EST, EMCORE's stock is trading at a volume of 872.2K, which is 362.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) shares declined by 7.71% to $263.0. The current volume of 16.0 million shares is 314.01% of Salesforce.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $257.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock decreased by 7.52% to $174.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 78.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 billion.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares fell 7.34% to $1.39. Infobird Co's stock is trading at a volume of 113.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + BOX)

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Box Shares Are Rising
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; G-III Apparel Earnings Beat Views
Analysts See Up To 62% Upside In Box Post Q3 Beat
Analysts Bump Up Ambarella Price Targets Post Q3 Beat
7 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com