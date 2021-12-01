12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock rose 23.93% to $222.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Ambarella's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 403.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) stock moved upwards by 12.7% to $26.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 299.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares increased by 12.44% to $1.43. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 50.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 11.68% to $57.04. Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares moved upwards by 11.19% to $6.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock increased by 9.75% to $15.07. As of 12:30 EST, Indie Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 267.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock fell 10.27% to $100.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sprout Social's stock is 287.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock declined by 9.84% to $19.43. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 155.68% of 8x8's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock declined by 8.01% to $6.78. As of 12:30 EST, EMCORE's stock is trading at a volume of 872.2K, which is 362.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) shares declined by 7.71% to $263.0. The current volume of 16.0 million shares is 314.01% of Salesforce.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $257.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock decreased by 7.52% to $174.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 78.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 billion.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares fell 7.34% to $1.39. Infobird Co's stock is trading at a volume of 113.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
