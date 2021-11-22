 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 14.77% to $2.33 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 16.3 million shares is 58149.85% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) shares moved upwards by 4.42% to $40.2. Trading volume for Employers Holdings's stock is 47.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Alleghany (NYSE:Y) stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $698.52. Alleghany's stock is trading at a volume of 26.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) stock increased by 3.15% to $55.97. Trading volume for AMERISAFE's stock is 19.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares rose 3.07% to $80.55. The current volume of 37.7K shares is 22.85% of Selective Insurance Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares increased by 3.04% to $59.78. The current volume of 44.1K shares is 17.56% of Kemper's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 10.31% to $3.48 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock declined by 10.29% to $1.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 505.5K, which is 120.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $620.7 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 5.74% to $3.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.5K, which is 0.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 5.57% to $4.24. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 5.23% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 159.8K, which is 32.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock decreased by 3.85% to $131.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 153.3K, which is 48.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

