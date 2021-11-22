Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 14.77% to $2.33 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 16.3 million shares is 58149.85% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

Losers

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 10.31% to $3.48 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.