12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) stock increased by 38.18% to $15.92 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 15.8 million shares is 3705.18% of NeoPhotonics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares moved upwards by 16.08% to $170.03. Trading volume for Workiva's stock is 455.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $36.56. Trading volume for Stratasys's stock is 5.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 580.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock increased by 13.32% to $156.93. The current volume of 30.0 million shares is 439.51% of Qualcomm's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares rose 12.74% to $6.99. As of 12:30 EST, Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 509.6K, which is 190.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $406.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stock increased by 12.7% to $87.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 822.0K shares, making up 199.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares decreased by 28.68% to $8.06 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Rimini Street's stock is 4.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 832.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $691.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock declined by 24.64% to $7.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 333.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares declined by 23.61% to $25.82. Upland Software's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 872.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares fell 16.24% to $9.68. As of 12:30 EST, CommScope Hldg Co's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 166.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock declined by 13.81% to $153.52. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 431.39% of Qorvo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares declined by 13.8% to $9.62. As of 12:30 EST, Innodata's stock is trading at a volume of 267.7K, which is 386.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers