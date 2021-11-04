 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) stock increased by 38.18% to $15.92 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 15.8 million shares is 3705.18% of NeoPhotonics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares moved upwards by 16.08% to $170.03. Trading volume for Workiva's stock is 455.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $36.56. Trading volume for Stratasys's stock is 5.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 580.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock increased by 13.32% to $156.93. The current volume of 30.0 million shares is 439.51% of Qualcomm's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares rose 12.74% to $6.99. As of 12:30 EST, Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 509.6K, which is 190.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $406.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stock increased by 12.7% to $87.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 822.0K shares, making up 199.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares decreased by 28.68% to $8.06 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Rimini Street's stock is 4.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 832.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $691.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock declined by 24.64% to $7.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 333.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares declined by 23.61% to $25.82. Upland Software's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 872.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares fell 16.24% to $9.68. As of 12:30 EST, CommScope Hldg Co's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 166.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock declined by 13.81% to $153.52. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 431.39% of Qorvo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares declined by 13.8% to $9.62. As of 12:30 EST, Innodata's stock is trading at a volume of 267.7K, which is 386.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (IMMR + COMM)

55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
CommScope Holding Co's Return On Capital Employed Overview
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
10 Augmented And Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch On The Heels Of Facebook's Meta Rebrand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com