12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares increased by 12.19% to $1.45 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 352.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock rose 11.6% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $2.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares, making up 134.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.5 million.
  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares rose 7.42% to $22.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock increased by 7.28% to $10.6. Matrix Service's stock is trading at a volume of 64.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $282.9 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $6.64. As of 12:30 EST, China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 84.3K, which is 95.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) stock declined by 13.67% to $20.09 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Healthcare Services Group's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 279.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares fell 7.44% to $199.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock decreased by 6.4% to $2.05. Trading volume for Energous's stock is 6.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 278.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock fell 6.23% to $19.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 110.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock fell 5.89% to $13.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock fell 4.53% to $2.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 192.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.
