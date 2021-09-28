12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares moved upwards by 13.41% to $2.6 during Tuesday's regular session. Forward Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 353.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 315.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock rose 10.4% to $2.76. As of 12:30 EST, Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 516.6K, which is 146.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) stock moved upwards by 9.06% to $123.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 332.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $1.41. Trading volume for Rave Restaurant Gr's stock is 395.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 102.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) stock increased by 5.87% to $15.5. Trading volume for Lindblad Expeditions's stock is 225.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $776.1 million.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $72.2. Trading volume for Winnebago Industries's stock is 506.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 107.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares decreased by 25.45% to $2.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 428.9K shares is 195.84% of First High-School Edu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 8.97% to $8.33. As of 12:30 EST, BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 834.1K, which is 26.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $604.8 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares declined by 8.8% to $36.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares declined by 8.39% to $0.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 225.1K shares, making up 41.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares decreased by 8.3% to $18.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 98.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock declined by 7.51% to $89.09. Trading volume for Pinduoduo's stock is 7.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 billion.
