12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock increased by 18.03% to $1.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 630.39% of LightInTheBox Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $161.4 million.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock rose 12.0% to $5.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.2 million, which is 15566.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares increased by 11.1% to $11.91. The One Group Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 333.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock increased by 11.07% to $8.44. BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 498.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.9 million.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $8.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 516.6K, which is 122.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $8.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares declined by 28.61% to $23.05 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 877.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares declined by 14.38% to $25.25. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 71.14% of PLBY Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $972.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock declined by 13.61% to $28.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 373.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares declined by 10.3% to $3.62. Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $365.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 9.06% to $4.72. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 219.42% of E-Home Household Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $158.3 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 8.53% to $2.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 98.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.3 million.
