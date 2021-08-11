 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock increased by 18.03% to $1.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 630.39% of LightInTheBox Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $161.4 million.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock rose 12.0% to $5.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.2 million, which is 15566.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares increased by 11.1% to $11.91. The One Group Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 333.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock increased by 11.07% to $8.44. BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 498.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.9 million.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $8.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 516.6K, which is 122.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $8.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares declined by 28.61% to $23.05 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 877.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares declined by 14.38% to $25.25. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 71.14% of PLBY Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $972.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock declined by 13.61% to $28.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 373.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares declined by 10.3% to $3.62. Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $365.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 9.06% to $4.72. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 219.42% of E-Home Household Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $158.3 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 8.53% to $2.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 98.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.3 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BTCM + EJH)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com