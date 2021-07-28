 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock rose 23.96% to $9.0 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 339.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock rose 21.71% to $3.98. As of 12:30 EST, First High-School Edu's stock is trading at a volume of 332.1K, which is 129.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.2 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares rose 19.03% to $3.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.8 million shares, making up 234.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $879.2 million.
  • MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 16.88% to $17.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 722.4K shares, making up 92.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $92.02. Trading volume for Pinduoduo's stock is 15.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 211.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.3 billion.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock increased by 15.38% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 310.1K, which is 118.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock decreased by 12.05% to $20.63 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 41.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares decreased by 11.04% to $48.94. Cheesecake Factory's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 252.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock decreased by 11.03% to $1.13. Trading volume for MOGU's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 236.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares declined by 8.48% to $41.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 236.5K shares, making up 85.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.6 million.
  • Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock declined by 8.25% to $58.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 176.7K, which is 89.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares declined by 6.33% to $35.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 178.8K shares, making up 84.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $653.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

