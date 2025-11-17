10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $190.00 $85.2K 67.6K 38.9K CRCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $75.00 $44.6K 10.8K 12.0K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.50 $61.2K 8.9K 6.8K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $242.50 $39.9K 1.9K 4.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $515.00 $40.5K 21.0K 4.4K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $220.00 $30.0K 2.3K 4.1K NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $90.00 $90.0K 5.2K 3.7K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.00 $63.1K 12.3K 2.6K DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $115.00 $29.7K 5.1K 2.4K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $14.00 $96.2K 13.4K 1.8K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 67660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 10872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 424 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 8954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 1912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $515.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 21041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 2363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 5289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 12349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $498.0 per contract. There were 5151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 406 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 13403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

