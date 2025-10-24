10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $255.00 $62.7K 23.8K 19.8K RCAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $11.00 $38.1K 4.2K 8.9K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $100.00 $1.7 million 9.4K 8.6K CRCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $140.00 $34.9K 9.5K 3.9K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $205.00 $37.2K 4.3K 2.3K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $280.00 $67.5K 3.1K 2.2K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $26.8K 46.0K 1.8K APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $630.00 $94.0K 187 1.4K QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $54.0K 2.8K 1.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $145.00 $87.8K 5.6K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $849.0 per contract. There were 23889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCAT (NASDAQ:RCAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1271 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 4260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 84 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $15270.0 per contract. There were 9484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $1752.0 per contract. There were 9574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 4391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 3147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 46001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $1880.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 2881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.8K, with a price of $879.0 per contract. There were 5658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.