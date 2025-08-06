10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $320.00 $38.7K 25.5K 95.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $220.00 $27.3K 24.7K 69.0K LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.00 $76.0K 64.4K 23.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $130.00 $29.8K 18.0K 5.5K DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $220.00 $294.0K 474 753 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $30.00 $27.8K 752 413 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $115.00 $33.5K 5.7K 305 DPZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $460.00 $28.9K 728 243 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $350.00 $33.5K 256 64 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $330.00 $35.4K 78 51

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $387.0 per contract. There were 25569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 24762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 19000 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $4.0 per contract. There were 64458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 18042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 5725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ DPZ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 316 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $7080.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

