10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $370.00 $30.4K 6.8K 72.2K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $235.00 $340.3K 6.1K 11.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $105.00 $160.0K 25.1K 3.0K HAS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $55.00 $40.0K 3.7K 792 UAA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $39.9K 3.5K 760 YUM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $135.00 $906.0K 738 600 PETS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.50 $30.4K 1.5K 463 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $27.5K 1.6K 176 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $140.00 $45.9K 825 156 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $48.7K 530 53

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 6833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $340.3K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 6175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 25100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HAS HAS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAA UAA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 701 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 3538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YUM YUM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 224 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $906.0K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PETS PETS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 1504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 1637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 343 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

