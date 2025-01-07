10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/10/25 $390.00 $121.7K 7.1K 40.3K MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $23.00 $35.0K 223 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $95.00 $58.7K 7.8K 835 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $54.1K 674 695 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/10/25 $205.00 $75.2K 158 548 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $49.5K 20.6K 512 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $115.00 $191.0K 1.2K 200 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $56.8K 5.4K 135 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $110.00 $105.5K 184 102 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $155.00 $40.6K 1.5K 33

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 10, 2025. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.7K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 7112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY MBLY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 7853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 738 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $13535.0 per contract. There were 674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 20699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 374 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.0K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 1248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 374 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $9475.0 per contract. There were 5430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.5K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $1625.0 per contract. There were 1590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

