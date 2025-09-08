12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Galecto GLTO shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $3.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Bruker BRKR stock increased by 7.14% to $33.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

Celldex Therapeutics CLDX shares moved upwards by 6.62% to $24.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Biofrontera BFRI stock moved upwards by 6.16% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI shares increased by 6.07% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.

Immix Biopharma IMMX shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.

Losers

Beyond Air XAIR shares fell 9.1% to $3.01 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares decreased by 8.99% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.

Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

SciSparc SPRC stock declined by 7.18% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

Microbot Medical MBOT shares decreased by 6.91% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.

Predictive Oncology POAI stock decreased by 6.35% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.