12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock rose 26.5% to $3.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $324.8 million.
- Nukkleus NUKK shares increased by 25.83% to $6.22. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- Veritone VERI shares moved upwards by 23.61% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.8 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI shares moved upwards by 18.53% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Domo DOMO shares increased by 17.91% to $16.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.8 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares rose 16.0% to $31.75. The company's market cap stands at $450.5 million.
Losers
- U-BX Technology UBXG stock fell 21.2% to $2.92 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock fell 18.71% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares declined by 12.45% to $5.77. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock fell 10.48% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares decreased by 9.31% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $115.9 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH shares decreased by 8.61% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
