12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SkyWater Technology SKYT shares increased by 17.0% to $10.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares increased by 17.0% to $10.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Amplitude AMPL stock moved upwards by 16.61% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 16.61% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. FOXO Technologies FOXO stock rose 15.15% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

stock rose 15.15% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 15.05% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

shares increased by 15.05% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. Fastly FSLY stock rose 15.02% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $944.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock rose 15.02% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $944.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Pagaya Techs PGY stock moved upwards by 13.74% to $35.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Fortinet FTNT shares fell 21.1% to $76.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 21.1% to $76.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. TSS TSSI stock decreased by 17.74% to $23.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 17.74% to $23.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. LivePerson LPSN shares decreased by 10.17% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.

shares decreased by 10.17% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million. Himax Techs HIMX stock decreased by 9.04% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock decreased by 9.04% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Power Integrations POWI stock decreased by 8.34% to $43.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 8.34% to $43.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. TROOPS TROO stock fell 6.79% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.