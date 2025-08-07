12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SkyWater Technology SKYT shares increased by 17.0% to $10.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Amplitude AMPL stock moved upwards by 16.61% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO stock rose 15.15% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 15.05% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Fastly FSLY stock rose 15.02% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $944.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pagaya Techs PGY stock moved upwards by 13.74% to $35.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Fortinet FTNT shares fell 21.1% to $76.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TSS TSSI stock decreased by 17.74% to $23.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- LivePerson LPSN shares decreased by 10.17% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.
- Himax Techs HIMX stock decreased by 9.04% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Power Integrations POWI stock decreased by 8.34% to $43.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TROOPS TROO stock fell 6.79% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
AMPLAmplitude Inc
$14.5018.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.14
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
54.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.388916.6%
FOXOFOXO Technologies Inc
$0.147415.2%
FSLYFastly Inc
$7.5015.0%
FTNTFortinet Inc
$77.10-20.2%
HIMXHimax Technologies Inc
$8.00-7.30%
LPSNLivePerson Inc
$1.08-8.47%
PGYPagaya Technologies Ltd
$35.7514.0%
POWIPower Integrations Inc
$43.43-8.55%
SKYTSkyWater Technology Inc
$10.2515.6%
TROOTROOPS Inc
$0.6920-6.79%
TSSITSS Inc
$23.86-17.0%
