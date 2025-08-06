12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Smart Powerr CREG shares increased by 41.3% to $2.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Tutor Perini TPC stock rose 19.37% to $56.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

AerSale ASLE stock increased by 18.18% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Sunrun RUN stock increased by 14.87% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Montrose Environmental Gr MEG shares rose 14.1% to $25.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $777.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Upwork UPWK shares increased by 12.97% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Redwire RDW stock fell 20.4% to $10.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Urban-gro UGRO shares fell 18.12% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Symbotic SYM shares decreased by 15.19% to $53.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Astronics ATRO shares decreased by 11.79% to $31.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 7.03% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

Lyft LYFT shares decreased by 6.87% to $13.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

