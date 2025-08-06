12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Smart Powerr CREG shares increased by 41.3% to $2.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Tutor Perini TPC stock rose 19.37% to $56.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AerSale ASLE stock increased by 18.18% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sunrun RUN stock increased by 14.87% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Montrose Environmental Gr MEG shares rose 14.1% to $25.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $777.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Upwork UPWK shares increased by 12.97% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Redwire RDW stock fell 20.4% to $10.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares fell 18.12% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Symbotic SYM shares decreased by 15.19% to $53.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Astronics ATRO shares decreased by 11.79% to $31.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 7.03% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Lyft LYFT shares decreased by 6.87% to $13.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
ASLEAerSale Corp
$7.2017.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
35.90
Growth
18.89
Quality
N/A
Value
80.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ATROAstronics Corp
$31.49-12.1%
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$2.1543.3%
LYFTLyft Inc
$13.10-9.72%
MEGMontrose Environmental Group Inc
$24.899.55%
RDWRedwire Corp
$11.22-23.7%
RUNSunrun Inc
$10.3810.2%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.346179.0%
SYMSymbotic Inc
$54.50-13.8%
TPCTutor Perini Corp
$56.4418.4%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3737-10.9%
UPWKUpwork Inc
$13.8016.2%
