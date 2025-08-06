August 6, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Smart Powerr CREG shares increased by 41.3% to $2.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Tutor Perini TPC stock rose 19.37% to $56.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • AerSale ASLE stock increased by 18.18% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Sunrun RUN stock increased by 14.87% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr MEG shares rose 14.1% to $25.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $777.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Upwork UPWK shares increased by 12.97% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Redwire RDW stock fell 20.4% to $10.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares fell 18.12% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Symbotic SYM shares decreased by 15.19% to $53.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Astronics ATRO shares decreased by 11.79% to $31.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 7.03% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Lyft LYFT shares decreased by 6.87% to $13.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASLE Logo
ASLEAerSale Corp
$7.2017.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
35.90
Growth
18.89
Quality
N/A
Value
80.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ATRO Logo
ATROAstronics Corp
$31.49-12.1%
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$2.1543.3%
LYFT Logo
LYFTLyft Inc
$13.10-9.72%
MEG Logo
MEGMontrose Environmental Group Inc
$24.899.55%
RDW Logo
RDWRedwire Corp
$11.22-23.7%
RUN Logo
RUNSunrun Inc
$10.3810.2%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.346179.0%
SYM Logo
SYMSymbotic Inc
$54.50-13.8%
TPC Logo
TPCTutor Perini Corp
$56.4418.4%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3737-10.9%
UPWK Logo
UPWKUpwork Inc
$13.8016.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved