12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Tilly's TLYS shares increased by 7.4% to $1.75 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares increased by 6.66% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN shares rose 5.54% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.
- Sypris Solutions SYPR shares rose 4.95% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
Losers
- Wag Group PET stock declined by 14.4% to $0.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 9.35% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock fell 5.67% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock declined by 5.56% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares decreased by 4.97% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Monro MNRO stock fell 4.95% to $15.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.8 million.
