June 5, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CTRL Group MCTR stock increased by 51.9% to $23.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.9 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock increased by 25.0% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Giftify GIFT shares increased by 13.04% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH shares increased by 9.24% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Creative Realities CREX stock increased by 8.3% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.

Losers

  • TNL Mediagene TNMG shares declined by 6.3% to $0.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock fell 6.16% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • BloomZ BLMZ stock declined by 6.05% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM stock decreased by 5.72% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • LQR House YHC shares decreased by 5.56% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares decreased by 4.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

